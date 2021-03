The dominance continued in 2021 with a 6-0 victory over Canterbury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It didn't take long for St. Johns Country Day to dominate Wednesday's state title game against Canterbury. 15 seconds into the game St. Johns Country day took a lead with a goal from Mia Sadler.

They continued to dominate less than a minute later when Paige Crews added on to the lead. A two goal lead a minute and a half into the game was the perfect start.