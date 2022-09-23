Undefeated Bartram Trail tries to hold onto streak in Sideline's Game of the Week

Join Chris Porter tonight at 11pm for all the highlights and reaction from Week 5 of Sideline 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Week 5 of Sideline 2022, and our Game of the Week is in St. Johns County where the St. Augustine Yellow Jackets (2-2) travel to take on the (4-0) Bartram Trail Bears.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 35-7 win over district rival Menendez. Head Coach Brian Braddock's young team has endured some ups and downs during the early part of the season.

However, as they enter the middle part of their schedule, he expects his team to play sound football.

"We're fairly inexperienced I think last week we started nine sophomores in the 22 positions. At this point this is game six if you count the preseason nobody is a sophomore at this point," Braddock said.

"Never satisfied is where we're at now we have plenty of ups and downs throughout the season we have a very young team that has moments of being such a great dominant team and moments where we're not as hot as we should be," defensive end Michael Koliner said.

The Bears are happy to be back home after two much deserved road victories over Daytona Mainland and Tallahassee Lincoln.

Bartram Trail features a stout defense led by University of Florida commit Sharif Denson.

"The work starts today (Tuesday) we're going to work really hard today tomorrow and the days coming up until Friday," Denson said. "Then Friday is just what we're going to put out to the work that we've been working."

