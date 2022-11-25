Sideline 2022: Final scores, highlights and best plays from around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Friday which means it's time for Team Sideline 2022.
Our Game of the Week is in Lake Butler. Union County in the regional finals for the third year in a row taking on the Lafayette Hornets.
In the end it was Union County who dominated.
- Union County - 41
- Lafayette - 6
Final Scores:
- Raines (14) vs Bolles (21)
- Gainesville Buchholz (21) at Bartram Trail (20)
- University Christian (36) at Trinity Christian (27)
- Suwannee (13) at Florida State High (38)
- Pahokee (20) at Hawthorne (21)