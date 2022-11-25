x
Sideline 2022: Final scores, highlights and best plays from around the First Coast

Our Game of the Week is in Lake Butler. Union County in the regional finals for the third year in a row taking on the Lafayette Hornets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Friday which means it's time for Team Sideline 2022.

In the end it was Union County who dominated.

  • Union County -  41
  • Lafayette - 6

Final Scores:

  • Raines (14) vs Bolles (21)
  • Gainesville Buchholz (21) at Bartram Trail (20)
  • University Christian (36) at Trinity Christian (27)
  • Lafayette (6) at Union County (41)
  • Suwannee (13) at Florida State High (38)
  • Pahokee (20) at Hawthorne (21)

 

