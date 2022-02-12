Finale of Sideline 2022: Final scores and highlights across the First Coast

Happy Friday! Our season of Sideline 2022 comes to a close this week and our final Game of the Week is taking us to University Christian.
It was a hard fought game against Clearwater Central Catholic as the Knights battled to stick around and advance. However, in the end, UC lost their home playoff game against Clearwater Central Catholic by a score of 34 - 29.
In another big game, Bolles also lost their away playoff game against American Heritage (Plantation, FL) by a score of 21-14.
Other Final Scores:
- Hawthorne varsity football team won their home playoff game against Blountstown (FL) by a score of 28-0.
- nion County varsity football team lost their away playoff game against Northview (Bratt, FL) by a score of 21-11.
- Columbia varsity football team lost their away playoff game against Lake Wales (FL) by a score of 37-7.
- Bradford varsity football team lost their home playoff game against Cocoa (FL) by a score of 31-21.
- Ware County varsity football team won their home playoff game against Dutchtown (Hampton, GA) by a score of 31-7.
Thank you for following us this season. We look forward to Sideline 2023!