Finale of Sideline 2022: Final scores and highlights across the First Coast

Happy Friday! Our season of Sideline 2022 comes to a close this week and our final Game of the Week is taking us to University Christian.

It was a hard fought game against Clearwater Central Catholic as the Knights battled to stick around and advance. However, in the end, UC lost their home playoff game against Clearwater Central Catholic by a score of 34 - 29.

In another big game, Bolles also lost their away playoff game against American Heritage (Plantation, FL) by a score of 21-14.

Other Final Scores: