Local coaches giving back with "Granny's Care Package" fundraiser

Rob DeLoach, father of FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach, is leading initiative to collect essential items for children in need

Through their Savannah-based "Factory," Rob DeLoach and Sam Carter have made a difference in the lives of Southeast Georgia student-athletes. Their training and development of area teens has led to dozens of Division I scholarships, including DeLoach's three children: former Ohio State track stand-out Taylor, Florida State linebacker Kalen, and VCU basketball commit Jalen.

Now, they're hoping to make an impact beyond the gridiron.

Through Granny's Care Package, DeLoach and Carter have set of a goal of delivering essentials and toiletries to 200 children in Southeast Georgia. They were inspired by the tradition of grandmothers who would often gift their grandchildren and family members with bags of essential items during the holiday season. The duo is seeking donations through their GoFundMe page to purchase these items, and are also accepting donations at various drop-off location sites. Locations can be found on their GoFundMe page.

The Granny's Care Package initiative will run through Friday, December 11, in hopes of having packages ready for children-in-need by the holidays.

The duo's message to potential donors: