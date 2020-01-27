The hits are coming both on and off the field for the Ridgeview Panthers' baseball team -- but they need your support.

The team recently produced a viral video to promote their fundraising efforts for the 2020 season.

On their fundraising page (and in the video) the Panthers cite "games at The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville (Jumbo Shrimp pro field), new flooring for our batting cages, new batting helmets, catcher gear, baseballs, [and] training equipment" as the biggest reason for the efforts.

To donate, please visit: https://oneclay.revtrak.net/hs/ridgeview-hs/ridgeview-hs-baseball/#/v/201920-baseball-general-donations