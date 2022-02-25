x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Ponte Vedra, Jackson and NFEI advance to the boys' basketball Final Four

The three schools join Bradford as the four area representatives headed to the State Semifinals

Region 1-6A

Ponte Vedra 60, Fleming Island 49

Region 1-5A

Pensacola Pine Forest 62, Riverside 59

Region 1-4A

Jackson 63, Panama City Bay 49

Bay;15;10;9;15;--;49

Jackson;17;14;18;14;--;63

Region 1-3A

Florida High 45, Providence 41

Florida High;18;6;15;6;--

Providence;14;13;4;10;--;41

Region 1-2A

North Florida Educational 51, St. Joseph 28

Bradford had already advanced to the Class 1A Final Four with a 64-54 win over Madison County Tuesday. They will face Hawthorne on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. in Lakeland. Pairings for the other six remaining classes have yet to be finalized. 

In Other News

HS HOOPS: Ponte Vedra, Jackson advance to Final Four