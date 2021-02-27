Oakleaf comes up short at Class 7A Final Four

Northeast Florida officially went 0-for-3 at the Girls State Basketball Tournament, as Oakleaf (24-3) fell to Tampa Plant (25-3) in the Class 7A State Semifinals Friday afternoon.
Plant's Kendal Cheesman, a Vanderbilt signee, proved too tall a task for the Knights -- literally. Cheesman finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while teammate and Georgia State signee Nyla Jean added 26 points and 10 boards in a high-scoring affair. Plant outrebounded Oakleaf 46-19.
Oakleaf's dynamic sophomores still put on a show. Taliah Scott, a top-20 recruit nationally, finished with 26 points. Fantasia James added 15 points.
The good news for Knights fans: Oakleaf returns nearly everyone in 2021-2022.