Oakleaf comes up short at Class 7A Final Four

The Lady Knights fell 69-52 to Tampa Plant in their first trip to the state semifinals

Northeast Florida officially went 0-for-3 at the Girls State Basketball Tournament, as Oakleaf (24-3) fell to Tampa Plant (25-3) in the Class 7A State Semifinals Friday afternoon.

Plant's Kendal Cheesman, a Vanderbilt signee, proved too tall a task for the Knights -- literally. Cheesman finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while teammate and Georgia State signee Nyla Jean added 26 points and 10 boards in a high-scoring affair. Plant outrebounded Oakleaf 46-19.

Oakleaf's dynamic sophomores still put on a show. Taliah Scott, a top-20 recruit nationally, finished with 26 points. Fantasia James added 15 points.