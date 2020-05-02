It's no secret that the First Coast is full of students with remarkable talent, which is why First Coast News is proud to present coverage of National Signing Day 2020.

All-day long, we'll have coverage of students who have committed to playing for colleges and universities across the United States.

Below is a list of some of the student-athletes who will be signing on National Signing Day. Their schools and the scheduled time of their ceremony is also included.

Raines 8 a.m.

Malcolm Jones -- Baseball -- Florida State College

Christ’s Church 8:15 a.m.

Ben Anderson -- Football -- Faulkner University

Cadence Lampp -- Football -- Bluefield College

Matthew Jaroszeski -- Football -- Southeastern

First Coast 8:30 a.m.

Corbin Carter -- Football -- Savannah State University

Davon Davis -- Football -- Albany State

Maurice Dawson -- Track and Field -- Florida International University

Jamal Gelsey -- Football -- Alabama State University

Jordon Harmon -- Football -- Tusculum University

Christon Johnson -- Football -- Savannah State University

Darveyi Thomas -- Football -- Palmetto State University

Bolles 8:45 a.m.

Chance Moore -- Baseball -- Daytona State College

Alice Creed -- Track and Field -- Haverford College

Marshall Gainere -- Track and Field -- Samford University

Helena Kummings -- Track and Field -- Emory University

Laine Roberts -- Track and Field -- Vanderbilt University

Elias Batten -- Football -- Long Island University

Simon Brackin -- Football -- Princeton University

Andre Parker -- Football -- Monmouth College

Jenna Mulligan -- Gymnastics -- University of Michigan

Brielle Bouchard -- Lacrosse -- Savannah College of Art and Deisgn

Eli Gordon -- Soccer -- Wilkes University

April Kupsky - Swimming and Diving -- Babson College

Neo Garcia Nohra -- Swimming and Diving -- University of Arizona

Ribault 9 a.m.

Justin Williams – Baseball – Santa Fe College

Anthony Green – Football – Bethune Cookman

Tyss Harris – Football – ASA College

Michael Holmes – Football – Bethune-Cookman

Keonta Jenkins – Football – Virginia Tech

Wilford Jones – Football – Tuskegee Universtiy

Christopher Sharpe – Football – Valdosta State University

Eugene Vickers -- Football -- Shorter University

Episcopal 9:10 a.m.

Matt Komaraski – Baseball - Pacific University

Carson Hurst – Baseball - West Liberty University

Jace Crawford – Swimming - University of Florida

Kate Wilkerson – Swimming - Wagner College

Olivia Leinenweber – Volleyball - Babson College

Hannah McCarthy – Volleyball - Franklin and Marshall College

Viki Wood – Volleyball - Queens University of Charlotte

Emily Mayher – Volleyball - Loyola College of New Orleans

Chris McCollum – Sailing – Jacksonville University

Ridgeview 9:15 a.m.

Glen Miller- Football- The University of Maryland

Raven Little- Softball- Tallahassee Community College

Alyssa Adams- Softball- College of Central Florida

Fletcher 9:30 a.m.

Sierra Lake -- Softball -- South Carolina State

Devon Lingle -- Football -- Dartmouth

Tyler Matson -- Football -- Wheeling

Riley McBride -- Volleyball -- Santa Fe

Cameron Pausche -- Football -- Southeastern

Demetrius Pettis -- Football -- Warner

Derek Simmons -- Football -- Tusculum

Maddie Waltz -- Soccer -- USF

Columbia 10 a.m.

Marquez Bell – Football – TBD

Jordan Smith – Football – USF

Kylen Callum -- Football -- Florida A&M

Le’vontae Camiel – Football – USF

Marlon Pollock -- Football -- Albany State

Lanadrick Bradley – Football – Shorter University

Menendez 10 a.m.

Noah Gillan – Football – Valdosta State

Anthony Harrell – Football -- Methodist University

Morgan Schooley – Soccer –McNeese State

Sam Mitchell – Soccer –University of Montevallo

Jason Duff – Golf -- University of North Florida

Kyla Bailey – Volleyball -- Covenant College

Sandalwood 10 a.m.

Reese Register – Soccer – Hampton University

Katie Goodin – Softball – Trinity Baptist College

Jodasea Peterson – Softball – College of Central Florida

Kailey Sanford – Softball – University of South Carolina Union

Ed White 10 a.m.

Christopher Harvey -- Football -- Warner University

TaMichael Shellman -- Football -- Kentucky Christian University

Mandarin 10:45 a.m.

Ty Jackson – Baseball – East Georgia State

Juanpablo Lopez – Baseball – Southern Union State

Ayden Sciandra – Baseball – Southern Union State

Mikaela Brown – Cross Country/Track – UCF

Gavin Adams – Football – Alevernia University

Cameron Daniels – Football – St. Thomas University

Kale Peacock – Football – Monmouth College

K'Darius Poole -- Football -- Tuskegee University

Travis Moss -- Football -- University of Memphis

Bri Arsenault – Softball – Santa Fe College

Aaliyah Monds – Softball – Tennessee State University

Allie Britton – Swimming – Florida Southern

Chanice Harris – Track and Field – South Carolina State

Isabel Scott -- Soccer -- Salem College

Terry Parker 11 a.m.

Mike Thomas -- Football -- Brunson College

Jajuan Turner -- Football -- Tuskegee University

William Wyche -- Football -- Webber International

Stanton 11:30 a.m.

Colby Cummings – Belmont Abbey College

Emily Ziegler – Bowling – Midland University

Breckin Armes-Johns – Soccer – Randolph Macon

Imani Ashman – Soccer – Lehigh University

Camille Prosswimmer – Soccer – Montreat College

Leena Vashi – Soccer -- NYU

Oakleaf 12:30 p.m. Gym

Katie Kistler – Softball – Florida

Kaylee Lamb – Softball – NC State

Jaeda McFarland – Softball – Maryland

Jaycie Brooksir – Softball Pensacola State College

Lee 1 p.m.

Carl Flowers -- Football -- Shorter University

Jevann Laws -- Football -- Undecided

Ralph Mency -- Football -- Middle Tennessee State

Emily Merton -- Swimming -- Florida Gulf Coast University

Edward Peterson -- Wrestling -- Life University

Calvin Sinclair -- Football -- Tuskegee University

Atlantic Coast 1:15 p.m.

Tanner Bauman – Baseball – St. John’s River State College

Cameron Rosario – Baseball – FAMU

Joey Desiena – Baseball – Andrews College

Robert Macklin – Baseball – FSCJ

Sophie Abrams – Softball – College of Central Florida

Alyssa Grupp – Softball – Marist College

Ivy Sellers – Softball – South Carolina State

Kennedy Searcy – Softball – UCF

Corinne Hentschel – Swimming – Georgetown University

Walter Cox – Football – Bethany College

Jhakais Pippins – Football – Lake Erie College

Baldwin 1:30 p.m.

Chloe Bunn -- Volleyball -- Florida Gateway College

Theodis Harris -- Football -- Shorter University

Tavion Sutton -- Football -- Savannah State University

Baker County 1:30 p.m.

Alex Bowen -- Football -- Georgia Southern

Bishop Kenny 1:45 p.m.

Neil Politano - Football - Univ. of New Hampshire

Cameron Moewe - Football - The Citadel

Garrett Beagle - Basketball - Piedmont College

Jack Pease – Track and Field – Jacksonville University

John Godwin - Football – Lenoir-Rhyne

Creekside 3:15 PM

Ponte Vedra 3:30 p.m.

Frederick Amato – Lacrosse – Lehigh University

Dylan Hess – Lacrosse – Georgetown University

Carter Parlette – Lacrosse – Notre Dame

Davis Smith – Lacrosse – University of Utah

Max Silva – Lacrosse – Naval Academy

Cameron Welch – Lacrosse – Mercer

Tommy Zitiello – Football – USMA West Point

Andrew Lewis – Football – Citadel

Aidan Dunigan – Football – Long Island University

R.J. Glod – Football – Liberty University

Kevin Butler – Football – Stetson University

Ethan Bauer – Football – Central College

Alyssa Bacchus – Rowing – University of Miami

Logan Mignerey – Beach Volleyball – Florida Atlantic University

Sophia Ervanian – Volleyball – Tulane University

Stewart Slayden – Golf – Notre Dame

Renata Jancsik – Golf – Embry-Riddle

Kayleigh Baker – Golf – Western Carolina University

Matthew Barnhorst – Baseball – Cornell University

Alexander J. Ortiz – Baseball – Olivet Nazarene University

Porter Jordheim – Baseball – Harvard College

Catherine Beaton – Softball – Stetson University

Scotland Davis – Softball – Oklahoma State University

Kyle Reinheimer – Track and Field – UNC Chapel Hill

Kai Hayes – Soccer – UNC Chapel Hill

Lexie de Roziere – Lacrosse – Vanderbilt University

Lexi Johnson – Lacrosse – Winthrop University

Abbey Watson – Lacrosse – Virginia Tech

Bartram Trail -- 5:30 p.m.