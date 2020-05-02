It's no secret that the First Coast is full of students with remarkable talent, which is why First Coast News is proud to present coverage of National Signing Day 2020.
All-day long, we'll have coverage of students who have committed to playing for colleges and universities across the United States.
Below is a list of some of the student-athletes who will be signing on National Signing Day. Their schools and the scheduled time of their ceremony is also included.
Raines 8 a.m.
Malcolm Jones -- Baseball -- Florida State College
Christ’s Church 8:15 a.m.
Ben Anderson -- Football -- Faulkner University
Cadence Lampp -- Football -- Bluefield College
Matthew Jaroszeski -- Football -- Southeastern
First Coast 8:30 a.m.
Corbin Carter -- Football -- Savannah State University
Davon Davis -- Football -- Albany State
Maurice Dawson -- Track and Field -- Florida International University
Jamal Gelsey -- Football -- Alabama State University
Jordon Harmon -- Football -- Tusculum University
Christon Johnson -- Football -- Savannah State University
Darveyi Thomas -- Football -- Palmetto State University
Bolles 8:45 a.m.
Chance Moore -- Baseball -- Daytona State College
Alice Creed -- Track and Field -- Haverford College
Marshall Gainere -- Track and Field -- Samford University
Helena Kummings -- Track and Field -- Emory University
Laine Roberts -- Track and Field -- Vanderbilt University
Elias Batten -- Football -- Long Island University
Simon Brackin -- Football -- Princeton University
Andre Parker -- Football -- Monmouth College
Jenna Mulligan -- Gymnastics -- University of Michigan
Brielle Bouchard -- Lacrosse -- Savannah College of Art and Deisgn
Eli Gordon -- Soccer -- Wilkes University
April Kupsky - Swimming and Diving -- Babson College
Neo Garcia Nohra -- Swimming and Diving -- University of Arizona
Ribault 9 a.m.
Justin Williams – Baseball – Santa Fe College
Anthony Green – Football – Bethune Cookman
Tyss Harris – Football – ASA College
Michael Holmes – Football – Bethune-Cookman
Keonta Jenkins – Football – Virginia Tech
Wilford Jones – Football – Tuskegee Universtiy
Christopher Sharpe – Football – Valdosta State University
Eugene Vickers -- Football -- Shorter University
Episcopal 9:10 a.m.
Matt Komaraski – Baseball - Pacific University
Carson Hurst – Baseball - West Liberty University
Jace Crawford – Swimming - University of Florida
Kate Wilkerson – Swimming - Wagner College
Olivia Leinenweber – Volleyball - Babson College
Hannah McCarthy – Volleyball - Franklin and Marshall College
Viki Wood – Volleyball - Queens University of Charlotte
Emily Mayher – Volleyball - Loyola College of New Orleans
Chris McCollum – Sailing – Jacksonville University
Ridgeview 9:15 a.m.
Glen Miller- Football- The University of Maryland
Raven Little- Softball- Tallahassee Community College
Alyssa Adams- Softball- College of Central Florida
Fletcher 9:30 a.m.
Sierra Lake -- Softball -- South Carolina State
Devon Lingle -- Football -- Dartmouth
Tyler Matson -- Football -- Wheeling
Riley McBride -- Volleyball -- Santa Fe
Cameron Pausche -- Football -- Southeastern
Demetrius Pettis -- Football -- Warner
Derek Simmons -- Football -- Tusculum
Maddie Waltz -- Soccer -- USF
Columbia 10 a.m.
Marquez Bell – Football – TBD
Jordan Smith – Football – USF
Kylen Callum -- Football -- Florida A&M
Le’vontae Camiel – Football – USF
Marlon Pollock -- Football -- Albany State
Lanadrick Bradley – Football – Shorter University
Menendez 10 a.m.
Noah Gillan – Football – Valdosta State
Anthony Harrell – Football -- Methodist University
Morgan Schooley – Soccer –McNeese State
Sam Mitchell – Soccer –University of Montevallo
Jason Duff – Golf -- University of North Florida
Kyla Bailey – Volleyball -- Covenant College
Sandalwood 10 a.m.
Reese Register – Soccer – Hampton University
Katie Goodin – Softball – Trinity Baptist College
Jodasea Peterson – Softball – College of Central Florida
Kailey Sanford – Softball – University of South Carolina Union
Ed White 10 a.m.
Christopher Harvey -- Football -- Warner University
TaMichael Shellman -- Football -- Kentucky Christian University
Mandarin 10:45 a.m.
Ty Jackson – Baseball – East Georgia State
Juanpablo Lopez – Baseball – Southern Union State
Ayden Sciandra – Baseball – Southern Union State
Mikaela Brown – Cross Country/Track – UCF
Gavin Adams – Football – Alevernia University
Cameron Daniels – Football – St. Thomas University
Kale Peacock – Football – Monmouth College
K'Darius Poole -- Football -- Tuskegee University
Travis Moss -- Football -- University of Memphis
Bri Arsenault – Softball – Santa Fe College
Aaliyah Monds – Softball – Tennessee State University
Allie Britton – Swimming – Florida Southern
Chanice Harris – Track and Field – South Carolina State
Isabel Scott -- Soccer -- Salem College
Terry Parker 11 a.m.
Mike Thomas -- Football -- Brunson College
Jajuan Turner -- Football -- Tuskegee University
William Wyche -- Football -- Webber International
Stanton 11:30 a.m.
Colby Cummings – Belmont Abbey College
Emily Ziegler – Bowling – Midland University
Breckin Armes-Johns – Soccer – Randolph Macon
Imani Ashman – Soccer – Lehigh University
Camille Prosswimmer – Soccer – Montreat College
Leena Vashi – Soccer -- NYU
Oakleaf 12:30 p.m. Gym
Katie Kistler – Softball – Florida
Kaylee Lamb – Softball – NC State
Jaeda McFarland – Softball – Maryland
Jaycie Brooksir – Softball Pensacola State College
Lee 1 p.m.
Carl Flowers -- Football -- Shorter University
Jevann Laws -- Football -- Undecided
Ralph Mency -- Football -- Middle Tennessee State
Emily Merton -- Swimming -- Florida Gulf Coast University
Edward Peterson -- Wrestling -- Life University
Calvin Sinclair -- Football -- Tuskegee University
Atlantic Coast 1:15 p.m.
Tanner Bauman – Baseball – St. John’s River State College
Cameron Rosario – Baseball – FAMU
Joey Desiena – Baseball – Andrews College
Robert Macklin – Baseball – FSCJ
Sophie Abrams – Softball – College of Central Florida
Alyssa Grupp – Softball – Marist College
Ivy Sellers – Softball – South Carolina State
Kennedy Searcy – Softball – UCF
Corinne Hentschel – Swimming – Georgetown University
Walter Cox – Football – Bethany College
Jhakais Pippins – Football – Lake Erie College
Baldwin 1:30 p.m.
Chloe Bunn -- Volleyball -- Florida Gateway College
Theodis Harris -- Football -- Shorter University
Tavion Sutton -- Football -- Savannah State University
Baker County 1:30 p.m.
Alex Bowen -- Football -- Georgia Southern
Bishop Kenny 1:45 p.m.
Neil Politano - Football - Univ. of New Hampshire
Cameron Moewe - Football - The Citadel
Garrett Beagle - Basketball - Piedmont College
Jack Pease – Track and Field – Jacksonville University
John Godwin - Football – Lenoir-Rhyne
Creekside 3:15 PM
Ponte Vedra 3:30 p.m.
Frederick Amato – Lacrosse – Lehigh University
Dylan Hess – Lacrosse – Georgetown University
Carter Parlette – Lacrosse – Notre Dame
Davis Smith – Lacrosse – University of Utah
Max Silva – Lacrosse – Naval Academy
Cameron Welch – Lacrosse – Mercer
Tommy Zitiello – Football – USMA West Point
Andrew Lewis – Football – Citadel
Aidan Dunigan – Football – Long Island University
R.J. Glod – Football – Liberty University
Kevin Butler – Football – Stetson University
Ethan Bauer – Football – Central College
Alyssa Bacchus – Rowing – University of Miami
Logan Mignerey – Beach Volleyball – Florida Atlantic University
Sophia Ervanian – Volleyball – Tulane University
Stewart Slayden – Golf – Notre Dame
Renata Jancsik – Golf – Embry-Riddle
Kayleigh Baker – Golf – Western Carolina University
Matthew Barnhorst – Baseball – Cornell University
Alexander J. Ortiz – Baseball – Olivet Nazarene University
Porter Jordheim – Baseball – Harvard College
Catherine Beaton – Softball – Stetson University
Scotland Davis – Softball – Oklahoma State University
Kyle Reinheimer – Track and Field – UNC Chapel Hill
Kai Hayes – Soccer – UNC Chapel Hill
Lexie de Roziere – Lacrosse – Vanderbilt University
Lexi Johnson – Lacrosse – Winthrop University
Abbey Watson – Lacrosse – Virginia Tech
Bartram Trail -- 5:30 p.m.