LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day 2020

On Wednesday, December 16, stand-out student-athletes across the country will sign their National Letters of Intent to the school of their choice -- including right here on the First Coast. While non-football athletes had the opportunity to sign in November, December 16 marks the first day gridiron stars can sign. For the hundreds of student-athletes who will enroll early, this National Signing Day has quickly usurped the traditional, February date as the biggest signing day of the year.