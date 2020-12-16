LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day 2020

On Wednesday, December 16, stand-out student-athletes across the country will sign their National Letters of Intent to the school of their choice -- including right here on the First Coast. While non-football athletes had the opportunity to sign in November, December 16 marks the first day gridiron stars can sign. For the hundreds of student-athletes who will enroll early, this National Signing Day has quickly usurped the traditional, February date as the biggest signing day of the year.
Congratulations to all the Class of 2021 student-athletes who have signed their National Letters of Intent!
Atlantic Coast
Pat Bryant (Football) -- University of Illinois
Bolles
Caden Fordham (Football) -- North Carolina State
Brunswick
Caleb Cook (Football) -- Georgia Southern
Creekside
Luther McCoy (Football) -- University of Minnesota
Episcopal
Nick Elksnis (Football) -- University of Florida
Fleming Island
TK Kocak (Football) -- U.S. Naval Academy
Alex Maier (Football) -- Furman University
Glynn Academy
T.J. Lewis (Football) -- University of Louisville
Oakleaf
Walter Simmons III (Football) -- East Carolina University
Larry Smith (Football) -- Indiana University
Sandalwood
Branden Jennings (Football) -- University of Michigan
Jadon Canady (Football) -- TBA
Robert Simmons (Football) -- TBA
Trinity Christian
Marcus Burke (Football) -- University of Florida
Corey Coley Jr. (Football) -- University of Maryland
Terrell Jackson (Football) -- Army
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.