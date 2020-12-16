x
High School

LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day 2020

Follow along as some of the area's biggest stars announce their college commitments

On Wednesday, December 16, stand-out student-athletes across the country will sign their National Letters of Intent to the school of their choice -- including right here on the First Coast. While non-football athletes had the opportunity to sign in November, December 16 marks the first day gridiron stars can sign. For the hundreds of student-athletes who will enroll early, this National Signing Day has quickly usurped the traditional, February date as the biggest signing day of the year.

Congratulations to all the Class of 2021 student-athletes who have signed their National Letters of Intent!

Atlantic Coast

Pat Bryant (Football) -- University of Illinois

Bolles

Caden Fordham (Football) -- North Carolina State

Brunswick

Caleb Cook (Football) -- Georgia Southern

Creekside

Luther McCoy (Football) -- University of Minnesota

Episcopal

Nick Elksnis (Football) -- University of Florida

Fleming Island

TK Kocak (Football) -- U.S. Naval Academy

Alex Maier (Football) -- Furman University

Glynn Academy

T.J. Lewis (Football) -- University of Louisville

Oakleaf

Walter Simmons III (Football) -- East Carolina University

Larry Smith (Football) -- Indiana University

Sandalwood

Branden Jennings (Football) -- University of Michigan

Jadon Canady (Football) -- TBA

Robert Simmons (Football) -- TBA

Trinity Christian

Marcus Burke (Football) -- University of Florida

Corey Coley Jr. (Football) -- University of Maryland

Terrell Jackson (Football) -- Army

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. 