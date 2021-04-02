Finding a forever home: Myslinski's journey to becoming an Iowa Hawkeye

Following Tom Herman's firing at Texas, the Bishop Kenny product found himself looking for a new home. He found it in the school that was there from the start: Iowa

From the beginning of Michael Myslinski's recruitment to now, there has been one constant.

The Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Louisville was my first Power Five offer that I really had, but Iowa was one of the first schools to reach out to me," the future Hawk told First Coast News on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

"I just remember one day in December 2019, [Iowa Director of Recruitment] Tyler Barnes followed me on Twitter. And I was freaking out. I was like ‘Iowa?!” I didn’t have many offers then."

But the offers would come. The three-star center racked up 27 offers -- even amidst the on-going, NCAA dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic. The son of former NFL offensive lineman and Jaguars Strength & Conditioning coach Tom Myslinski, Michael was only able to take a handful of college visits. To this day, he has only visited Iowa City one time. Despite talking on the phone multiple times, he has never met head football coach Kirk Ferentz in person.

Ultimately, this past August, Myslinski pledged to Tom Herman's Texas Longhorns. But as November turned to December and December turned to January, Herman's seat in Austin continued to warm. Rumors of an impending firing swirled. Prior to Herman and his staff's actual dismissal on January 2, 2021, Mysliniski de-committed from Texas.

Suddenly, he needed to find a new home.

“It’s been a crazy three or four months. I was committed to Texas for a long time. I’m great friends with the O-Line coach – or, the former, O-Line Coach, Herb Hand," he said. "When there were going to be changes, I had to step back and re-evaluate."

"You start second guessing. It comes down to what he wants. And being his friend, you always want what’s the best for him," Matthew Helow, Myslinski's co-captain at Bishop Kenny High School and a University of Georgia signee, added.

While Myslinski was committed to Texas, many schools stopped communicating with him. But three continued to check-in: Maryland, Michigan State, and Iowa.

“Iowa always kept talking to me and they always stayed true to their message. They always recruited me hard," Myslinski said.

"Our intent was to continue to recruit him until he told us otherwise," Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz added. The dean of active college head football coaches, Ferentz readily admitted Wednesday: the Hawkeyes really don't recruit in Northeast Florida.

"But the biggest thing was: he showed an interest in us [from the onset]. If a player from anywhere shows interest in our program that is sincere, we're going to do whatever we can to follow-up and continue that interest and continue that relationship."

The Hawkeyes were always there. And so was that word: relationship.

That was not lost on Myslinski or his family.

"Besides the fact that all the student-athletes there push for the culture.. they recruit great kids and great people. At the end of the day, that's what matters," Myslinski said. "I'm going there to be a student-athlete, student first."

And of course, since the Hawkeyes were always there: Myslinski continued to uncover more and more facts about what many -- including his pal Helow -- have dubbed "O-Line University."

"I saw a stat the other day like '18 NFL Draft picks as offensive linemen from Iowa' [in Ferentz's tenure]," Myslinski smiled, noting he has interacted with former Hawkeye-turned-Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs on Twitter. He also notes how excited he is to learn under another All-Big Ten center and redshirt junior-to-be, Tyler Linderbaum.

"To go learn under someone like @TLinderbaum for a couple of years is a great opportunity"



(@MMys1inski and I also nerded out about my other old pal @TristanWirfs74, so brb crying)



We will have more with the future #Hawkeyes O-Lineman tonight only on @FCN2go 🐤 @BKHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/BJpbKbtVpP — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) February 4, 2021

"[There's] multiple O-Line coaches there. Even if they're not the 'O-Line coach' right now. Like, [offensive coordinator] Brian Ferentz was an O-Line coach there. Kirk Ferentz was the O-Line coach there. [Tim] Polasek is my O-Line coach there now. All of them have similar ideas and beliefs -- and they all work together and help each other out, instead of having different ideas.

"I believe that's the reason they're so good year-in, and year-out."

They're always there, bringing guys to the NFL.

And they were always there for Myslinski.

"You know it's crazy, I've only been to Iowa City one time. But the one time I was there, I loved it. The people there are awesome," Myslinski smiled.