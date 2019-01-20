KINGSLAND, Georgia — Jess Wilder isn't really into numbers.

"Not really into counting State titles and all that kinda stuff. I figure I'll do that when I'm older at the beach," the long-time head wrestling coach at Camden County High remarked at a recent practice.

But Wilder's wrestlers are keeping score.

Top-ranked team in Class 7A.

State Dual team champs and State Traditional team champs the last four seasons.

23 Area titles.

The 14th ranked program in the nation.

(As the Wildcats readily admit, that's a lot of numbers)

And it's not numbers that make Camden County a dynasty: it's the culture. Just check-out a sampling of how, when asked, the Wildcats' describe their program

"In Ohio, it was just a sport. And when I came here, it was more of a lifestyle and a family."

"We don't recruit. We rebuild. We take new kids, we raise them up from the ground, and those are our trees. That's what keeps this program going."

This era of Camden County wrestling is firmly rooted as a dynasty -- the numbers don't lie. But what will sustain it for years to come is the pride the Wildcats take in preparing for the next generation.

"When you have kids that are, I guess for lack of a better word, JV or second-string," Wilder explained. "And then they start their senior year and they win State. I'd say that was a sign we were pretty good."

And here to stay.