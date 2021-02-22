Jeff Herron returns to Camden County as head football coach

Herron led the Wildcats to three state championships. He most recently coached at Tennessee Tech

Camden County is headed back to the future.

Jeff Herron, the Wildcats' former coach of 13 years, is returning to Kingsland after a nine year absence. Herron succeeds Bob Sphires, who resigned earlier this month to take a position in his home state of Kentucky. The school confirmed the announcement via press release.

“We are honored to have Coach Herron return to Camden County High School," Camden County principal Steve Loden said in a statement. "Coach Herron has an enduring legacy of building football programs that produce not only state champions but also student-athletes who are defined by their outstanding character and sportsmanship. We are excited for this next chapter in Camden County football and look forward to seeing our community turn out to support the Wildcats under the lights of Chris Gilman Stadium this fall.”

Herron lost just 18 games at the helm of the Wildcats from 2000-2012, finishing his first run with a record of 158-18. His career record stands at 312-54. He also coached at Oconee County and Grayson; Herron has led his teams to five, GHSA State Championships, including three at Camden County. He retired from high school coaching in 2018 after spending two years in South Carolina, leading T.L. Hanna to an Upper State Championship. He headed to Tennessee Tech as an assistant coach shortly thereafter, focusing on nickel cornerbacks and serving as a junior college/transfer liaison.