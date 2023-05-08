Zach Harbison Ready for year one at Tocoi Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tocoi Creek Toros are ready for the 2023 season under new head coach Zach Harbison. Harbison coming over from Englewood to take over a program that is entering its third year. Last season the Toros went 6-4, not bad for a second-year football program.

Tocoi Creek had a run heavy offense, but their defense was solid.

This year they've had 150 kids come out for football and the coaches and players are optimistic they can do big things under their new head coach.

A coach who has infused energy and a work ethic the Toros say they lacked the last two seasons.