Yellow Jackets H S football set their expectations extremely high in the nation's oldest city

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Expectations are extremely high in the nation's oldest city.

The Saint Augustine Yellow Jackets believe they've got the talent and experience to make a run at a state title.

The Yellow Jackets have used the spring and summer workouts to build their team chemistry. They believe it's all about doing the little things. Brian Braddock's boys work being fueled by a first-round loss last season.