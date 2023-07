The team is under a new Head Coach who is a familiar face to the community.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Fleming Island Golden Eagles plan to fly this season under new head coach Chad Parker.

Coach Parker, who was a longtime assistant at Bartram Trail is taking over the golden eagles' team that went 5-4.

Fleming Island did not lack talent, but they were unable to execute in key moments of the game.