The Andrew Jackson Tigers football team under a new head coach, Darryl Bartley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Andrew Jackson Tigers have a new head coach, he's a man that has been around the program for a while. Darryl Bartley.
Bartley takes over for Christopher Foy, who left the Tigers for the job at Oakleaf. He's inheriting a team that lost a lot of players and won the district title in 2022.
Andrew Jackson went 8-3 but was upset in the first round of the playoffs by riverside. In fact, the tigers have lost in the first round of the postseason back-to-back years. Coach Bartley said they're young but experienced.