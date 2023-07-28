The Andrew Jackson Tigers football team under a new head coach, Darryl Bartley

Coach Bartley is inheriting a team that lost a lot of players and won the district title in 2022. They went 8-3 but was upset in the first-round postseason.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Andrew Jackson Tigers have a new head coach, he's a man that has been around the program for a while. Darryl Bartley.

