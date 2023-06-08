Raines H S Football set the bar higher than before following '22 season

Mascline said they don't worry about the results; they're focused on the process because eventually they'll get to where they want to go.

FLORIDA, USA — The Raines Vikings know winning a district championship is one of their goals, but the ultimate goal is winning another state title.

The expectations over on the Northside of Jacksonville are high and head coach Donovan Masline said they've been putting in the work.

It's year four for coach Mascline and he says this year's squad is not afraid of hard work, in fact, they've been working with a dog mentality. The Vikings went 9-3 last season and were eliminated from the playoffs in the regional finals against the rival the Bolles Bulldogs.