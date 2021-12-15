Kanaya Charlton's journey to Florida State fueled by bond with his mother

Charlton's mom, Rashonda, preached grades before sports. He excelled in the class and came out of his shell on the football field.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On the biggest day of his life, Kanaya Charlton wears a quiet smile as he watches his biggest supporters enjoy his career highlights as a Brunswick Pirate.

No one was happier for him to sign his national letter of intent to play for Florida State University than the woman sitting to his left in the Brunswick High School Auditorium.

"We have a relationship that goes past son and mother we are like best friends," Kanaya's mom, Rashonda, said.

"Yea it gets me a lot because she normally isn't emotional like that, but I understand why and I really love my mom," Kanaya said.

Rashonda got divorced when Kanaya was a toddler. She raised him and his three siblings in Miami as a single mom. Rashonda said Kanaya was bullied growing up. She sensed her son needed a change of scenery, so she moved the family to Brunswick.

That's when the shy boy with the quiet smile shined.

"He just never stopped and he's made me proud every step of the way I'm so proud of him and I'm going to say continuously how proud I am of him," Rashonda said.

On top of his commitment to FSU, Kanaya also signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Forever Fit Physical Therapy in St. Mary's Georgia.

"It means that I have done what I needed to do as a parent to get him where he needs to go and to this next journey of his life and again I'm just so proud of him," Rashonda said.