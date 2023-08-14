Brunswick Pirates Ready to tackle Postseason Woes

But it's in the postseason that the boys from Glynn County run into issues.

For the second straight year Brunswick's playoff run came to an end in the opening round of the GHSA state playoffs.

The pirates graduated 33 seniors from last year's squad, so they're young but their coaches say they don't back down.

Brunswick will open its season against the Camden County Wildcats August 18th, and they say it's all about revenge in 2023.