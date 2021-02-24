High School 9:12 hosts Spring Sports Media Day

Of any student-athletes: these are the ones that aren't taking playing high school sports for granted.
The same, spring sports student-athletes who lost their seasons one year ago to the coronavirus pandemic met the media Tuesday for High School 9:12's annual Media Day. A consistent message: the pandemic has fueled these teams to work harder than they ever have before.
Bartram Trail, St. John's Country Day, Middleburg, Raines, and Bolles were among the schools represented at the annual event at the Weston YMCA.