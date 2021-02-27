Four area soccer teams advance to FHSAA championships

The Bartram Trail, Ponte Vedra and SJCD girls will head to Deland for title games, as will the SJCD boys

Eight teams -- five girls and three boys -- from Northeast Florida advanced to Friday's Final Four.

Now, four remain.

On the girls side, defending Class 7A champs Bartram Trail dominated Tampa Plant from the jump, 3-0. They face Cypress Bay in the final on Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

Ponte Vedra is also headed to Deland on Friday for a championship game, thanks to a 1-0 win over Land O'Lakes. They will take on North Fort Myers or Archbishop McCarthy in the Class 5A title game.

The headliner -- as has been the case throughout the last decade -- is the St. John's Country Day girls' soccer team. They cruised past The Geneva School 8-0 and are now one win away from their record 10th straight state title. The Lady Spartans will face Canterbury on Wednesday, March 3 in the Class 2A final.

Their counterparts are also headed to Deland, as the SJCD boys' soccer team defeated St. Edwards' 4-0. They will also face Canterbury, but on Thursday in the Class 2A championship.

Other Scores:

Girls

Venice 1, Fleming Island 0

Lakeland Christian 5, Bolles 1

Boys

Jesuit Tampa 2, Stanton 1