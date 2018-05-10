FLEMING ISLAND, Florida — On and off the field, Friday night high school football in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia is more than just a game.

Teams spend months – not hours or days – but months trying to find a competitive advantage that will help their school be victorious on Friday night. At Fleming Island High, coaches found their competitive advantage in the form of using signs and signals to call in offensive plays.

Each year and each game, new signs are developed with a common goal: keeping the opponent guessing.

“I’m a paranoid person by nature and I know stealing signals is part of football,” Fleming Island Golden Eagles offensive coordinator Ryan Wolfe said. “I was the offensive coordinator at Clay [High School] and I was the OC at Creekside too. We have always done the same kind of system.”

The Golden Eagles use college football team’s logos, a sub and a local newspaper reporter’s picture to represent some of their play calls on their poster boards.

Using hand signals and poster board signs to call in plays to the offense isn’t new --- college football have used it for years. (The N.F.L allows coaches to communicate with the quarterback via radio communication through the helmet.) But on Friday night underneath the lights when the pressure is extra bight, how do the high school football players make sense of random pictures and hand motions?

And don’t forget, players only have 25 seconds in between plays to register what they are seeing visually.

“Everybody was lost at the beginning and then he throws in all these hand signals,” says Golden Eagles player Sam Snyder. “And so sometimes in the heat of the game you’re just looking over to the sideline and you’re like …what?”

“We’re not re-inventing the wheel. We just do what we do. And we try to do it really well,” Wolfe added.

Trying to figure out the play may seem complicated, but coaches and players said it is actually quite simple despite the Golden Eagles having a full playbook and needing anywhere between 3 and 7 signal callers at a time.

“We’ve always had the board and each board has its particular little meaning. The hand signals tell us everything. Formations, motions, pass, run – everything,” assistant coach Spencer Johnson said. “All you have to see is the play that’s associated with your position. That makes it a lot

easier for the kids to filter through. It puts more pressure on the coaches – and the guys

signaling in particular… just read your part and do your job and that’s it.”

