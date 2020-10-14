Fletcher High School suspends sports, going virtual until at least Monday, October 19

Beginning with JV football game scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, all after school activities and athletics have been cancelled or postponed

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Fletcher High School will transition to online instruction until at least Monday, October 19, per Duval Schools. This means that all after-school activities -- including the Senators' scheduled game against Buchholz High School on Friday, October 16, has been postponed. The Senators are 4-1 to begin the football season. Fletcher's volleyball and swimming teams also just claimed Gateway Conference titles a week ago.

In a statement, the District said:

“We have multiple cases impacting the school so we are transitioning all students to online instruction through Duval HomeRoom beginning tomorrow, 10/15. through Monday, 10/19. There will be no athletics or after school activities, including tonight’s JV football game”

The school and the District will announce on Monday whether online instruction needs to continue further.