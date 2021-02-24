Episcopal debuts beach volleyball, new athletic facility

The Knight Athletic Complex features the city's largest beach volleyball complex, as well as lacrosse fields and tennis courts

The Episcopal School is staying ahead of the curve.

Knowing that the FHSAA will be sanctioning girls' beach volleyball beginning with the 2021-2022 school year -- and despite the coronavirus pandemic -- the school pushed forward in building its own beach volleyball courts and beginning a team.

The Lady Eagles played their first exhibition on a gorgeous night along the St. John's River Tuesday, squaring off with their neighboring rivals Bishop Kenny.

“In a time of unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic, it’s an amazing feat that a conversation we started in the summer has resulted in adding a new sport and this new facility in time to open for play in February, and it would not be possible without the work of the committee and the support of all of the donors," Athletic Director Andy Kidd '99 said.