Below is a list of the student-athletes who will be signing during the Early Signing Period, which begins today, December 18.
Baldwin High School
Xavier McGriff -- FIU Football
Bartram Trail High School
Trevez Johnson -- University of Florida Football
Fletcher High School
Avery Dewitt – FIU Girls Soccer
Bradley Ashmore – Vanderbilt Football
Cherokee Nichols – Northwest Florida State College Baseball
Brian Schaefer – USF Soccer
Dallas Watterson – Palm Beach Atlantic Softball
Blake Pound – UNF Baseball
Sam Harrell – Millsaps College Golf
First Coast High School
Alfred Chea -- University of Connecticut Football
Mike Smith -- UCF Football
Tyree Saunders -- Virginia Tech Football
Mandarin High School
Logan Gonzales -- Jacksonville University Soccer
Ethan Strickland -- University of Rochester Football
Carson Beck -- University of Georgia Football
Jerome Jolly -- Liberty University Football
Oakleaf High School
Jalen Rivers -- University of Miami Football
Chantz Williams -- University of Miami Football
Sandalwood High School
Jeff Sims -- Georgia Tech Football
Kobe Baynes -- Louisville Football
Derek Bermudez -- Ole Miss Football
Jhaylin Embry -- Bowling Green Football
Tony Forrest -- UCF Football
Javonte Kinsey -- Bowling Green Football
Jahquez Robinson -- Alabama Football
Trinity Christian Academy
Miles Brooks -- Georgia Tech Football
Fred Davis -- Clemson University Football
Kyjuan Herndon -- University of Maryland Football