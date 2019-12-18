Below is a list of the student-athletes who will be signing during the Early Signing Period, which begins today, December 18.

Baldwin High School

Xavier McGriff -- FIU Football

Bartram Trail High School

Trevez Johnson -- University of Florida Football

Fletcher High School

Avery Dewitt – FIU Girls Soccer

Bradley Ashmore – Vanderbilt Football

Cherokee Nichols – Northwest Florida State College Baseball

Brian Schaefer – USF Soccer

Dallas Watterson – Palm Beach Atlantic Softball

Blake Pound – UNF Baseball

Sam Harrell – Millsaps College Golf

First Coast High School

Alfred Chea -- University of Connecticut Football

Mike Smith -- UCF Football

Tyree Saunders -- Virginia Tech Football

Mandarin High School

Logan Gonzales -- Jacksonville University Soccer

Ethan Strickland -- University of Rochester Football

Carson Beck -- University of Georgia Football

Jerome Jolly -- Liberty University Football

Oakleaf High School

Jalen Rivers -- University of Miami Football

Chantz Williams -- University of Miami Football

Sandalwood High School

Jeff Sims -- Georgia Tech Football

Kobe Baynes -- Louisville Football

Derek Bermudez -- Ole Miss Football

Jhaylin Embry -- Bowling Green Football

Tony Forrest -- UCF Football

Javonte Kinsey -- Bowling Green Football

Jahquez Robinson -- Alabama Football

Trinity Christian Academy

Miles Brooks -- Georgia Tech Football

Fred Davis -- Clemson University Football

Kyjuan Herndon -- University of Maryland Football