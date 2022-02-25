Creekside brings home first FHSAA State Championship in girls soccer

After knocking off rival (and two-time defending champion) Bartram Trail in the quarterfinals, Creekside knocked off another giant on Friday. The Lady Knights (19-3-1) defeated Cypress Bay (16-5-1) 3-1 in DeLand to claim the Class 7A State Championship for the first time in school history. Creekside had previously finished as runner-up's in 2017.

Creekside struck first, as Avery Robinson found the net for the first of her two goals in the 17th minute. Cypress Bay tied things up just before half on a Gabriella Sussman score. Still knotted at 1 in the 51st minute, Robinson scored once more, beating three Cypress Bay defenders in the box before hammering home what would prove to be the go-ahead goal. Three minutes later, Paige McSwigan would add an insurance goal to put Creekside up 3-1.