CHAMPS AT LAST! Fletcher girls claim the first FHSAA soccer title in Duval County Schools history

The Lady Senators defeated Lourdes Academy 1-0 Friday to win the Class 6A State Championship

Like nearly every one of their games down the stretch: this one didn't come easy for the Lady Senators.

Fletcher (18-5-2) and top-seeded Lourdes Academy out of Miami (17-2-3) were scoreless at halftime. The clock continued to tick-down in the unseasonably warm, February heat.

Finally, Fletcher broke through. Literally and metaphorically.

Senior Angelina Madera scored what would prove to be the only goal of the game, going one-on-one with the keeper after a pass from near midfield. It also proved to be the first game-winning goal in Duval County public schools history at the FHSAA State Championships. Fletcher is the Class 6A State Champion, 1-0 over Lourdes Academy. In doing so, they are the first Duval County school to ever claim a soccer state championship in Florida.

The Lady Senators had previously played in the 1998 State Championship game.

Fletcher's win comes on the heels of St. John Country Day's 11th straight State Championship title on Wednesday. Up next: Creekside, who will play in the Class 7A State Championship for the first time in school history.