High School

Catch Week 3 of SIDELINE 2021 tonight!

High school football season is in full swing in both Florida and Georgia. The First Coast Sports team has you covered with highlights, reaction and more

It's another week of high school football, and the First Coast Sports Team has you covered all around the area!

Live team coverage from The Bolles School begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the Bulldogs' showdown with St. Augustine at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to also tune in at 7:30 p.m. for the READY TO ROAR: JAGUARS 2021 PREVIEW SHOW

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:

  • St. Augustine at Bolles
  • First Coast at Mandarin
  • Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast
  • Baker County at Ponte Vedra
  • Fleming Island at Creekside
  • Riverside at Ribault
  • Bell Creek at Christ Church Academy
  • Englewood at Episcopal
  • Columbia at Oakleaf
  • Madison County at University Christian
  • Tallahassee Lincoln at Bartram Trail

... and First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!

Wherever you are, be sure to post your photos with the #TeamSideline on Twitter and Instagram. You just might see them on SIDELINE 2021 Friday night! 