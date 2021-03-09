Catch Week 3 of SIDELINE 2021 tonight!

High school football season is in full swing in both Florida and Georgia. The First Coast Sports team has you covered with highlights, reaction and more

It's another week of high school football, and the First Coast Sports Team has you covered all around the area!

Live team coverage from The Bolles School begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the Bulldogs' showdown with St. Augustine at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to also tune in at 7:30 p.m. for the READY TO ROAR: JAGUARS 2021 PREVIEW SHOW

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:

St. Augustine at Bolles

First Coast at Mandarin

Sandalwood at Atlantic Coast

Baker County at Ponte Vedra

Fleming Island at Creekside

Riverside at Ribault

Bell Creek at Christ Church Academy

Englewood at Episcopal

Columbia at Oakleaf

Madison County at University Christian

Tallahassee Lincoln at Bartram Trail

... and First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!