Bob Sphire resigns as Camden County head football coach

After four years in Kingsland, Sphire is headed back to coach in his home state of Kentucky

Perennial power Camden County High School will have a new head coach on the sidelines this fall.

Bob Sphire has resigned after four seasons with the Wildcats, the school confirmed in a press release. Camden County won 23 games during his tenure, reaching the postseason three times. Sphire's all-time coaching record stands at 279-103, according to the Georgia High School Athletic Association.

"It has been awesome here at Camden County as their coach the past four years," Sphire told First Coast News. "It is a wonderful place with great people. The players have been a blessing to coach. I wish them great success. They deserve the best."

Sphire is headed back to his home state of Kentucky, where he has accepted the head coaching position at Highlands High in Fort Thomas, Ky. He previously won the 2005 Kentucky State Championship with Lexington Catholic.

“We are sorry to see Coach Sphire’s time at Camden County High School come to an end," Camden County superintendent John Tucker said. "We are grateful for the investment he has made in our football program and the indelible impact he has had on our players, both and athletes and as young men of character. We wish Coach Sphire and his family all the best in their next chapter and we remain grateful for his time leading the Wildcats.”