Cam Scott releases his top six schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One of the top players in the country is Lexington junior Cam Scott who is ranked as a top 10 shooting guard prospect for the class of 2024.
The Palmetto State's top recruit for that group released his top six schools, one of which Scott will commit to in coming months.
Scott's top six schools are in alphabetical order are - Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Scott is likely going to commit in early February which will be right around the time the high school playoffs begin.