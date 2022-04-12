Cam Scott releases his top six schools

The Lexington junior has announced the six schools who are still in the running for his services as one of the top shooting guards in the country.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One of the top players in the country is Lexington junior Cam Scott who is ranked as a top 10 shooting guard prospect for the class of 2024.

The Palmetto State's top recruit for that group released his top six schools, one of which Scott will commit to in coming months.

Scott's top six schools are in alphabetical order are - Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

