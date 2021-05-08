Baker's Sports High School Football Media Day 2021

From Clay County to Nassau County, to Columbia and Georgia and everywhere in between: meet the stars of this upcoming football season

After a subdued, 2020 High School Football Media Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual showcase powered by Baker's Sports and High School 9:12 returned in a big way Thursday, taking over TIAA Bank Field. More than two dozen local teams were represented.

The Florida high school football season kicked off officially on Monday, August 2. Their Georgia counterparts began a week earlier, but were able to don full pads on August 2. Week One in Georgia is scheduled for Friday, August 20. The FHSAA kicks things off one week later on Friday, August 27.