Last year's run to the Class 5A State Championship caught many by surprise.

This year, the state of Florida was well-aware.

Yet despite the target on their back and playing the second toughest schedule in the state, the Bishop Kenny girls' basketball team advanced back to the State Title game in 2020. The Crusaders fell to Lake Highland Prep in the championship game, but not before winning 20-plus games for a second, consecutive season.

While they do lose several, key seniors -- including team captain Cara McCarthy, who started 117 games over the last four years -- the Crusaders return their three, leading scorers: Miami-commit Jasmyne Roberts, rising junior Maddie Millar and rising senior Jamia Nesmith.

Congratulations to the Crusaders on another, outstanding season! Below are video messages from McCarthy, Millar, and head coach Chelsea Clark.