Athlete of the Week: Raines' Karena Burke

Four-year starting catcher is the lone senior on the Lady Vikings softball team

This week's FCN Athlete of the Week is the lone senior on the Raines High School softball team. She's starting catcher Karena Burke.

Karena has been on an absolute tear at the plate, batting above .500 most of the season. She has also played some third base for the Lady Vikings. Karena is a member of the National Honor Society and has an academic scholarship offer from Florida State University.

As the lone senior, it can be frustrating trying to lead a young team. But Karena does it with a smile.

"I've never heard her get angry once," head coach Gail Thompson smiled. "Four-year starter. She's amazing and we're really going to miss her."

Karena sighs with a smile of her own at the mention of being "the old lady" on the team.