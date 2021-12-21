Athlete of the Week: Merritt Reynolds

The Fletcher star safety has signed on to play for the University of Chicago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fletcher High School senior Merritt Reynolds has the intangibles of a great football player.

First, Merritt has a good head on his shoulders, sporting a 4.5 GPA and a scholarship to go to the prestigious University of Chicago.

He also has the leadership, serving as captain of the Senators.

Finally, he has the passion, being a part of the Fletcher football program since he was a child. Merritt's uncle and cousin were both head coaches of the Senators.

He credits his family, particularly his father, for helping him succeed not just on the field, but more importantly in the classroom.

[My father's] whole life, he's pushed us so hard to have the opportunities he never got to have," Reynolds said.

Reynolds' coach said his passion leadership has been an important part of the team's success.