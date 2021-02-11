Athlete of the Week: Mandarin's Tony Carter

Carter's coaches said he exemplifies a dedicated work ethic and leadership with natural talent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tony Carter is a senior safety at Mandarin High School. He is not only one of the safeties on the First Coast but in the country.

He has received several offers from Division I programs, including Nebraska, UCF, Maryland and Coastal Carolina.

Carter's coaches said he exemplifies a dedicated work ethic and leadership combined with natural talent. However, these qualities do not have an effect on his humility.

"I just work hard every day," Carter said.

"Tony is the heart and soul of a really good defense," Mandarin Coach Bobby Ramsey said. "It seems like if he is not making every play, he's making every other point."