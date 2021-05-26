Athlete of the Week: Lee's Derrell Johnson

Rising senior offensive lineman has multiple Power-Five offers and is excited to lead the Generals this fall.

Derrell Johnson shakes his head and smiles.

"It seems like every year, that third round, that fourth round [we get eliminated from the playoffs]," the rising senior explained recently. "But we know we can get to that ultimate goal, [the state championship]. We just have to finish."

With Johnson leading the way, the Generals have all the confidence in the world that this year is the year. Derrell Johnson is this week's FCN Athlete of the Week.

His head coach, O.J. Small, puts it best: Johnson is the type of student-athlete coaches love.

"It's a pleasure to coach kids like [Johnson]. Because he's disciplined. He's humble. He's a hard worker."

A multi-year starter for Small, Johnson also excels in the classroom where he maintains a 3.3 GPA.

"Last year, I did have a leadership role. But this year, as a senior, it's become a lot bigger," Johnson added. "A lot of weight on my shoulders trying to make sure the younger guys are stepping into their positions and doing what they need to do."