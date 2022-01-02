Athlete of the Week: Jazmine Jackson

According to her coaches, Jazmine is one of the reasons the Lady Tigers basketball team is back on the map.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Team captain is not a given title. It's earned.

Andrew Jackson Lady Tigers senior captain Jazmine Jackson has backed up her role as captain.

"She's something special," her coach said. "She stands up to the challenges day in and day out.

According to her coaches, Jazmine is one of the reasons the Lady Tigers are back on the map.

Jazmine currently leads the team in scores. Yet, her greatest value to the team might be her leadership. She says one of the important lessons she has for other team leaders is faith in the team.

"Always believing in your teammates and trusting them," Jazmine said. "Working together and just seeing how we can be a better team."