Athlete of the Week: Jamia Nesmith

This week's Athlete of the Week is one of the senior leaders on the Final Four-bound, Bishop Kenny girls' basketball team: Jamia Nesmith.
Nesmith went out with a bang in her final performance at the Baldwin Center, recording a career-high 18 points in the Lady Crusaders' 51-27 win in the Regional Finals. Now, Bishop Kenny is headed back to the Final Four for a third straight year.
Nesmith has only been a part of the last two of those teams: she transferred to Bishop Kenny prior to her junior year. Her growth from "the new kid" to a senior leader is something Jamia, her coaches, and her team take pride in: she "trusted the process."
Bishop Kenny plays Lake Highland Prep in the Class 4A State Semifinals on Thursday, February 25 at 10 a.m. in Lakeland.