Athlete of the Week: Jamia Nesmith

Senior forward had a career-high 18 points in Bishop Kenny's Elite Eight win. Now, the Lady Crusaders are headed back to the Final Four

This week's Athlete of the Week is one of the senior leaders on the Final Four-bound, Bishop Kenny girls' basketball team: Jamia Nesmith.

Nesmith went out with a bang in her final performance at the Baldwin Center, recording a career-high 18 points in the Lady Crusaders' 51-27 win in the Regional Finals. Now, Bishop Kenny is headed back to the Final Four for a third straight year.

Nesmith has only been a part of the last two of those teams: she transferred to Bishop Kenny prior to her junior year. Her growth from "the new kid" to a senior leader is something Jamia, her coaches, and her team take pride in: she "trusted the process."