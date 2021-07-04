Athlete of the Week: Jalani White

This week's Athlete of the Week is a track star who's breaking all sorts of records in St. John's County.
He's Bartram Trail's Jalani White.
Jalani began his high school athletic career focusing on football, but eventually made the move to focus solely on cross country and track. It's paid off: Jalani has set Bartram Trail and individual meet records in the 800, the mile, and various relays. In March, Jalani ran a personal-best 1:57.99 in the 800 at the Danny Brown Invitational. He ran a 4 minute, 26 second mile in 2020 before his season was cut short due to the pandemic.
As a leader, Jalani takes a vocal role, ensuring his teammates are prepared and ready for each upcoming meet.
After losing his junior season, Jalani is pumped to be back on the track and have one more chance to grow as a student-athlete.