Athlete of the Week: Jalani White

Jalani began his high school athletic career focusing on football, but eventually made the move to focus solely on cross country and track. It's paid off: Jalani has set Bartram Trail and individual meet records in the 800, the mile, and various relays. In March, Jalani ran a personal-best 1:57.99 in the 800 at the Danny Brown Invitational. He ran a 4 minute, 26 second mile in 2020 before his season was cut short due to the pandemic.