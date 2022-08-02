Athlete of the Week: Ivy Gunn

Ivy Gunn started her athletic career at Oakleaf as a cheerleader. Now, she's competing for a state championship in weightlifting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Oakleaf's Ivy Gunn is opening eyes around the state in girls weightlifting.

Ivy joined the team this year after she was recruited by weightlifting coach Ben White. White says he noticed her athleticism as a cheerleader and though she would be a good fit for weightlifting.

White's instinct paid off. Ivy won a regional championship in the 169lb division. She hopes to repeat her success this week at the state championship.

Ivy says joining the weightlifting team helps her feel empowered, especially as a cheerleader.

"I find it very like cool. I feel like strength," Ivy said. "They give it more of a male term almost, and it's just cool like our own program for girls and their strongest. I feel like I've always been on the stronger side and so like joining something like this is very new and exciting for me."