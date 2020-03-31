For the first time since 1993 -- and only the second time in history -- Jacksonville can claim "Mr. Basketball" in the state of Florida.

After guiding his squad back to the Final Four, Paxon School for Advanced Studies senior Isaiah Adams is this year's winner of the annual award, presented by the Florida Dairy Farmers. The Golden Eagles finished the season 25-6 with their second-straight appearance in the Final Four. Before the 2018-2019 season, Paxon had not advanced that far since 1964.

In 2019-2020, the UCF-bound Adams averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks per game, along with plenty of highlight-reel-worthy dunks. Adams received 10 of 19 possible first-place votes.

“To see him end his high school career with him being Mr. Basketball in the state of Florida, it’s an awesome feeling, man,” Paxon head coach Toby Frazier told the Florida Times-Union. “I’m proud and I’m grateful.”

The only other time Jacksonville has claimed Mr. Basketball: 1993, when current Andrew Jackson head coach James Collins won the award as a player for the Tigers.