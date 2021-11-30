Athlete of the Week: DJ Hall

Last week, Hall tallied five touchdowns in last week's win over the Peach County Trojans.

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — This week's Athlete of the Week has been a human highlight reel all season long: Pierce County's dual threat quarterback DJ Bell.

Bell has the defending state champions back in the state semifinals.

Last season, Bell scored the game-winning touchdown in the Class 3A state championship game.

Last week, he tallied five touchdowns in last week's win over the Peach County Trojans.

He has 29 touchdowns on the season. However, he's most proud of is guiding this team on another deep playoff run.

"It means a lot," Ball said. "I hope we go back."

