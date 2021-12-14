Athlete of the Week: Colin Hurley

Trinity Christian's prodigal, freshman quarterback led the Conquerors to the Class 2A State Championship earlier this month

With one State title already as the back-up, this week's Athlete of the Week can officially call himself "the starting quarterback of a State Championship squad."

Trinity Christian's Colin Hurley led the Conquerors to the Class 2A FHSAA State Championship over Champagnat Catholic. He threw for more than 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season as a starter.

(Did we mention he is just 15 years old?)