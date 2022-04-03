Athlete of the Week: Montez Dunson

The Riverside Generals' "floor general" led his team to a regional championship game appearance in 2022.

Despite only transferring into Riverside this summer, Montez Dunson made his presence known early and often.

"He's so a basketball savvy, and his basketball IQ is tremendou," head boys basketball coach David Jones said at a recent practice. "He's been such a step up for us."

After moving to Jacksonville from Alabama, Dunson had the difficult task of filling a big void at point guard for Riverside. He passed the test with flying colors, leading the Generals back to the Elite Eight, averaging 10 points and seven assists a game.

"They accepted me as a brother when I came in," the junior guard told First Coast News. "I did my job, and they did theirs."