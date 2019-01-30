With a first-year head coach and a young squad, some might have thought the Sandalwood girls' basketball team might take a step back.

Think again.

After being forced to vacate last year's Gateway Conference tournament title, the Saints left no doubt this year, using an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to down Raines in a rematch of last year's game.

And no Saint played a more pivotal role in that win than the team's lone senior and this week's Athlete of the Week, Auriyah Stewart.

"She brings so much energy. She plays hard on offense, defense. This team is not the same without her," head coach Chatori Major said. "I'm so happy she chose [to come to] Sandalwood."

Stewart was a part of last year's team and never doubted her squad.

"My dad always told me to just work hard," Stewart said, pointing out how hard her team worked to get to that championship game. "It means everything to me."

Much like her young squad, standing at 5'4'', it would be easy to doubt Stewart's ability.

But think again: the only thing greater than Stewart's ability is her heart.

"I just wanna let everybody know just because you're small doesn't mean you can't do anything -- if you put your mind to it"