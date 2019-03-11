The FHSAA has released its pairings for the 2019 High School Football playoffs. All first-round games are set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the exception of Westside at Raines; this contest will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The higher-seed will serve as the host-site unless otherwise designated. Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Championship games will take place at Tallahassee's Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 4A, 5A, 6A, and 8A Championships will take place in Daytona Beach at Daytona Stadium.

All Northeast Florida pairings are below. For the full bracket, please visit https://www.fhsaa.org/sports/football.

Class 1A

#4 Hilliard vs. #5 Branford

#6 Union County at #3 Dixie County

Class 2A

#1 University Christian – BYE

#6 St. Joe’s Academy at #3 Aucilla Christian

Class 3A

#5 Trinity Christian at #4 Ocala Trinity

#3 Episcopal vs. #6 Baldwin

Class 4A

#1 Bolles – BYE

#2 West Nassau – BYE

#6 Bradford at #3 Gadsden County

#4 Keystone Heights vs. #5 Astronaut

Class 5A

#4 Raines vs. #5 Westside

#3 Terry Parker vs. #6 Godby

#7 Baker County at #2 Pensacola Pine

#8 Suwannee at Wakulla

#3 Menendez vs. #6 Ocala Vanguard

6A

#2 Lee vs. #7 St Augustine

#3 Ponte Vedra vs. #6 Columbia

7A

#3 Fleming Island vs. Wekiva

8A

#2 Bartram Trail vs Spruce Creek

#6 Flagler Palm Coast at Apopka

#8 Mandarin at #1 Sanford Seminole