High school sports conditioning resumes Monday in Duval County

Starting Monday, conditioning for Duval County public high schools will resume as part of the district’s first phase in safely returning to sports activities.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced last week that the district’s phased-approach plan was developed in consultation with the Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program (JSMP), a sports/safety advocacy program and sports-medicine partner to the district.

It includes three phases. Dates may change depending on factors surrounding the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase One — Begins June 15 and will focus on conditioning

Phase Two — Expected to begin June 29 and will include weightlifting

Phase Three — Expected to begin July 13 and will mark the return to actual practices

“Now knowing that it’s the governor’s expectation that football go on next year, we need to take appropriate steps to ensure students are physically ready,” said Dr. Greene. “We are only a week behind our normal training schedule. Our partnership with the JSMP will help us make sure we do this as safely as possible for students and staff.”

The district is also making plans to open summer programs for JROTC, band, and cheerleading in July. Some summer school activities and camps may also return in July, but it is premature to announce any specifics.

Expectations and guidelines for implementing the conditioning program are structured to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

These guidelines include the following:

Total group size will not exceed 20 (for example, 18 students with two coaches).

Groups should be the same individuals, including coaches, for each session to limit exposure. Student-athletes and/or coaches CANNOT change groups.

Sessions are one hour long with 15 minutes scheduled between groups to allow for exiting the facility.

No Friday, Saturday or Sunday workouts.

Temperature checks will be taken as athletes arrive to each session.

A mask is required for student-athletes and staff entering and exiting the facility and is encouraged during activity breaks.

Shirts with sleeves must be worn at all times — no tank tops.

No spectators allowed.

All student-athletes must bring their own water bottle and towel — no use of water fountains, water coolers, or water cows.

Locker rooms will not be available or open.

A designated restroom will be available. All other facilities will be closed.