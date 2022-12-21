High school athletes across the First Coast sign to play at the college level during Early Signing Day

The early signing period takes place from December 21-23, but a handful of high school football players signed to play at the college level on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Signing Day is always a special moment for high school athletes and their families.

It's a day when young men and women put the pen to paper and make a life-changing decision to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

This year's Early Signing Period takes place from December 21-23, but Wednesday is Early Signing Day across the country.

And Wednesday, a lot of high school football players across the First Coast signed to play college football.

Down at Fleming Island High School, Golden Eagles linebacker Abram Wright signed to play college football at Rutgers. Wright has already finished high school and plans to enroll early at Rutgers in January. He says his goal is to take the Scarlet Knights to the Big Ten Championship and get Rutgers back in the national rankings.

Congratulations to @FIHSFOOTBALL LB Abram Wright @Abramwright2 on signing to play at Rutgers! Abram will enroll in January at Rutgers and said he hopes to lead the Scarlet Knights to a Big Ten Championship and back in the national rankings! #EarlySigningDay #teamsideline pic.twitter.com/thQJbYbewh — James Grant (@JGrantSports) December 21, 2022

Over in Lake City, Columbia Tigers standouts Amare Ferrell and Jaden Robinson signed to play football at the college level.

Ferrell, a defensive back, is headed to Indiana while Robinson, a linebacker, will play at Florida.

Congratulations @AmareFerrell_ and @Jaden__Robinson. We are grateful to have been a part of this journey. We can’t wait to see y’all skills on and off of the field on the next level!#ColumbiaBreed #PurpleHaze#GoTigers#ColumbiaCulture#ZooLife pic.twitter.com/eDdWt0FLHn — Columbia high school football (Fl) (@CHSTIGERS_FB) December 21, 2022

Sandalwood's Koron Hayward, who played on both sides of the ball for the Saints, signed to play at Western Kentucky.

Congratulations to Koron Hayward who signed today with Western Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/8fKsFAMh95 — sandalwoodathletics (@sandalwoodathl1) December 21, 2022

Orange Park's Roderick Kearne, an offensive lineman, is headed to Gainesville as he signed to play for the Gators.

Congratulations Roderick on signing your Letter of Intent to the University of Florida. #TheRaiderWay ⚔️🍊 pic.twitter.com/zAjsbeVZ9Q — Orange Park Football (@OPHS_FB) December 21, 2022

Raines football standouts JaMari Whitehead and Kenton Kirkland also signed to play at the next level.

Whitehead was down to Georgia Southern and Western Kentucky, but decided to sign with the Eagles.

Kirkland is headed to Tallahassee to play for Mike Norvell after signing with Florida State.

Last week, Ed White safety Davaughn Patterson signed to play football at Wake Forest.

Signed sealed and delivered! Wake Forest is getting a special one in Davaughn Patterson of Ed White! @WakeFB @EWCommanders @EdWhiteFootball pic.twitter.com/Y9jZc6SQkj — Duval Sports ™️ (@DuvalSports) December 15, 2022

And Wednesday, Oakleaf offensive lineman Kyland Armstrong also signed with the Demon Deacons.

You can't forget about Trinity Christian stud running back Treyaun Webb.

On Wednesday, Webb made it official and signed to play college football for Billy Napier at Florida.

Westside's Jordan Hall, one of the top defensive players in the country, is set to sign Thursday, December 22 at 2:30pm.

Hall is down to SEC powerhouses LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.