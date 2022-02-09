He's molded dozens of Division I players, now Pete Duffy aims to do the same at Beachside High School

Duffy spent two decades coaching in California where he saw several players play in the NFL including Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Pete Duffy spent two decades molding some of California's best high school football players. But like so many others, the urge to rush east was too good to pass up.

"Really like St. Augustine, visiting out here and all the different places growing up in New England you visit Florida it's where you go." Duffy said.

Duffy's son is a freshman quarterback at Florida State, his daughter is heading to Georgia Southern on a volleyball scholarship.

Beachside, a brand new school, needed a coach. It got more than it could ever ask for in Duffy.

"Searched him up on Twitter and I saw all of his accomplishments and I was very intimidated by it." Barracudas linebacker J.R. Craig said.

Duffy has coached dozens of Division I players and several to the NFL, including Cowboys left tackle and 8-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith.

"Everything is so new and different challenges for me that are really exciting because I'm challenging myself in different ways so it's good." Duffy said.

What's traveled with Duffy from California to St. Johns County?

Expectations to compete and eventually win.

"He's like an alpha male he picks everything up you know with a brand new school coach is going to be very nice about it, but he's picking up right in California the way he was." Craig said.

"They're new kids you know new to football and new to playing in a varsity game but they're making really good progress." Duffy said.